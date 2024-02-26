Gas prices in Florida drop slightly after reaching new high in 2024, per AAA

Orlando, FL — According to AAA, Florida’s gas prices go down slightly after reaching a new high in 2024.

Gas prices in Florida averaged $3.31 per gallon on Sunday, February 25th.

Last Wednesday, Florida’s average sat at $3.37 per gallon.

AAA said, two weeks ago, the state average jumped 21 cents per gallon. Last year’s high was $3.85 per gallon.

“The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA . “Florida’s gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand.”

In Orlando, gas prices fell 4 cents from last Wednesday, the average now sits at $3.28 per gallon.

To read more on AAA’s report on gas prices, click here.





© 2022 Cox Media Group