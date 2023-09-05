The gift that keeps on giving: Drake hands out $50,000 to a lucky concertgoer

Another Drake concert, another lucky fan.

For his latest act of generosity, Drake gifted $50,000 to a fan who attended his Its All a Blur tour stop in Las Vegas.

Video shared by The Shade Room shows the rapper informing the crowd of a sign he spotted in the audience that read, "Drake I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life."

Once the sign caught the rapper's attention, he responded in typical Drake fashion, thanking the concertgoer for thier loyalty and offering the special gift.

"My manager is my DJ, right. Is he over there? He's right there?" Drake said, squinting his eye to find the OVO member. "You know what? My man, your furniture money — imma give you 50 bands tonight cause' I love you."

He added, "Make sure he gets his money tonight."

"Listen, this is what life is about. I'm trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through," Drake said.

It's the latest in a string of giveaways by the "God's Plan" rapper, who's handed over a Birkin bag and a Chanel bag to fans at earlier tour stops.

In tandem with his global summer tour, Drake has been readying his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. Though he's dropped multiple hints and album cover art, an official release date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.