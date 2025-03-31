Givēon looks back on 'Take Time' EP, says he's excited for fans to hear sophomore project

Epic Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's been five years since Givēon released his Take Time EP, which he recently celebrated with an intimate show in Hollywood. Looking back on the project with Billboard, he recalled being very confident in his abilities as an artist.

"When I wrote the songs for Take Time, I was only 23-24. But I was also very confident in myself, especially for someone who hadn't released a body of work on a major label," he says. "That's because I knew this EP was my life's work at the time. It took 24 years to make because it was all of my life experiences wrapped up into one unique project."

He also reflected on the anniversary on Instagram, writing that Take Time "changed my life in more ways than one." In the post, Givēon said new music is "on the way very soon."

Givēon returned to music in February with his new single, "Twenties," which he says was inspired by a real-life experience.

"I love to just keep it vague so people can leave it up to their own interpretation and apply it to whatever it specifically means in their life. But I will say it's just trying to capture that feeling of wasting time on something," he tells Billboard. "It could be a person, it could be a place, it could be an idea or a career. For me, it was a specific person in a relationship."

Of his upcoming album, he says, "I’m excited for people to hear it. With my first album, I was just making music and having fun. Now I’m still having [fun]. But I’m also like, 'Oh, I have a responsibility with this music because I see how it touches and helps people.'"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

