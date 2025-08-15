Gladys Knight responds after son accuses her husband of elder abuse

Gladys Knight performs at the 4 Queens concert at the Kia Forum, May 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Legendary singer Gladys Knight's health is in the spotlight amid a family dispute.

Despite her son Shanga Hankerson raising concerns about her cognitive health and her ability to work in an interview with entertainment media outlet The Shade Room, Knight says she's "doing very well."

"I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented," Knight said in a statement to ABC News. "I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?"

"I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months," she continued. "I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour - see you soon."

Knight's publicist, Laura Herlovich, added in a separate statement to ABC News Friday, "Gladys and her team are greatly saddened by Shanga's unfounded allegations, especially as he has had no substantial contact with her. She has not been on tour since June 1st and can't wait to begin touring again in September. At this time our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga's defamatory comments."

Hankerson had previously told The Shade Room that he didn't want his mother to tour again.

"I don't want my mom out on tour, on a tour bus, wondering where she's at," Hankerson said.

Hankerson said he noticed in 2024 that his mom might not be in good health.

"She zoned out. They're having to rewind the teleprompters because my mom is forgetting to even look at them," he said.

Hankerson claimed he filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, accusing his mother's current husband, William McDowell, of elder abuse.

"Not knowing where, who she is, not knowing where William is, is a big thing for her. And that's my biggest issue," Hankerson said.

McDowell told ABC News that he is letting Knight's statement speak for the situation and wouldn't be making any additional comments.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told ABC News complaints are confidential and the agency does not comment on investigations.

Civil trial attorney Tre Lovell, who is not involved in the matter and does not represent Hankerson, Knight, or McDowell, told ABC News that if there is a complaint, the agency will need to investigate to figure out whether the claims are valid or not.

"North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, they need to step in, conduct their own investigation with their own health care experts, and determine whether or not somebody is suffering from some type of mental cognitive disability or condition and the type of remedy that that's going to require," Lovell said.

Known as the "Empress of Soul," Knight burst onto the music scene with the Motown R&B group The Pips in 1961. Knight has won seven Grammys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.