Gladys Knight to perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala

Gladys Knight is scheduled to perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, an event that will honor Earvin "Magic" Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

“Cookie and I are so excited to announce that on the night we are being honored by The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, the 'Empress of Soul,' Gladys Knight will perform!” Magic shares. “We are thrilled to see our friend light up the stage. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight is one of the greatest.”

Knight has been devoted to many causes throughout her career. She is the national spokesperson for the American Diabetes Foundation and has also devoted her time to causes like the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project and amFAR.

She was also part of the star-studded charity single "That's What Friends Are For," along with Dionne Warwick, Elton John and Stevie Wonder, which raised money for AIDS research and prevention.

The fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will take place September 21 in Beverly Hills. More info can be found at ETAF.org.

