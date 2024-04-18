GloRilla arrested for DUI in Georgia

By Andrea Tuccillo

GloRilla was arrested on a charge of DUI early on April 16 in Atlanta, ABC TV affiliate WSB-TV reports.

She was booked  into the Gwinnett County Jail and has since been released on a $1,956 bond, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. 

Glo, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is charged with driving under the influence, open container and failure to obey a traffic control device. 

The 24-year-old rapper is scheduled to perform this week in Macon, Georgia. She'll also be joining Megan Thee Stallion's tour, which kicks off May 14 in Minneapolis.

