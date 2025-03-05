GloRilla to headline NCAA Super Saturday Concert

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

You might have seen GloRilla courtside at a basketball game, but in April she'll be front and center at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert, taking place during the Women's NCAA Final Four in Tampa Bay. The rapper is set to headline the free concert series.

"Get ready GloRidaz! We're about to turn up in Tampa at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T," GloRilla tells Billboard. "I can't wait to connect with my fans during one of the most exciting times for women's sports!"

The AT&T Super Saturday Concert will take place April 5 at Curtis Hixon Park, with gates opening at 6 p.m. CT.

In other basketball-related news about GloRilla, she seemingly teamed with baller-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball aka Gelo. Alongside a clip of their upcoming video, he wrote, "Coming soon."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!