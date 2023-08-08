GloRilla, Ice Spice earn 1st VMA nominations; SZA, Nicki Minaj, Diddy among top nominees

MTV announced the list of stars nominated for awards at the upcoming VMAs, with GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Yung Miami earning nods for the first time.

GloRilla and Ice Spice are both up for Best New Artist, while Yung Miami of the rap group City Girls is nominated twice for "Gotta Move On," her collaboration with Bryson Tiller and Diddy.

In addition to two nods for Best Collaboration, Diddy is among the top leaders with four total nominations; the other two are for Best Hip-Hop and Best R&B.

Diddy follows SZA and Nicki Minaj, who each earned six nominations, including Best R&B and Video of the Year (SZA's "Kill Bill, Nicki's "Super Freaky Girl").

Other artists nominated include Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Lil Uzi Vert with additional first time-nominees: producer Metro Boomin, Toosii and Saucy Santana.

Starting today, fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories, as well as for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, at vote.mtv.com.

The 2023 MTV VMAs is set to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

