GloRilla named MTV's September PUSH artist; talks growing up in Memphis, lyric writing and more

MTV announced rising rap superstar GloRilla as the September PUSH artist, which recognizes breakout stars by sharing exclusive performances, interviews and personalized content.

GloRilla's chat gave way to both music and personal life details, like how she comes up with her catchy lyrics and what it was like growing up in Memphis, Tennessee.

"When I was a little child in school, I always wanted to be an actress, like I loved Meagan Good, Taraji [P. Henson], Lauren London," she said. "I was homeschooled, and when I got into school, I was quiet at first. By the time I got to sixth grade I was outspoken, like I had like I came out of my shell and ever since then, I was always an outspoken child."

The rapper's bold personality assisted in creating the viral hit "FNF (Let's Go)," ultimately propelling her to a record deal and mainstream success. She said she sticks to the same process when writing lyrics today as she did before she "blew up."

"When I go into the studio, and I listen to beats, it be cool, but it's like for some reason I get writer’s block and I can't think so I write better when I listen to the beats, when I'm just sitting on the balcony or riding around in a car. I listen to the beats and the lyrics come to me faster," she said.

The 24-year-old rapper said she's "honored" to be named the PUSH artist, and with the opportunity, she plans to give her "GloRidaz" a closer look into her career journey.

