GoodNews: Megan Thee Stallion says "The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024"

#GoodNews for Megan Thee Stallion fans: She's plotting her Hot Girl Summer Tour this year.

The news is hot off the press, revealed in an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday.

"Oh, we're having the tour this year," she confirmed. "The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024, summer time."

She said, "I feel like I've never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, since like, 2019."

Megan also revealed a new album is in the works. "This is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer," she said.

While there isn't an official tour itinerary or any other tour details as of yet, the "Savage" rapper is promising to "give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

