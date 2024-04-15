Gunna announces new album, 'One of Wun'

Calvin Clausell Jr., Spike Jordan, Tal Midyan

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna wants to make one thing clear: He is One of Wun. He'll explain how on his upcoming album, which he announced Monday.

Alongside the news, he shared the album's artwork, a creation by Calvin Clausell Jr. Spike Jordan of The Genius Club also contributed with creative direction, while Tai Midyan helped with art direction and design.

"ONE OF WUN | ALBUM OTW," wrote Gunna on Instagram.

One of Wun will follow Gunna's chart-topping studio album a Gift & a Curse, which spawned the RIAA certified Platinum hit single "fukumean."

He's slated to kick off The Bittersweet Tour May 4 in Columbus, Ohio. For a full list of dates, you can head over to livenation.com.

