Gunna drops visual for another 'a Gift & a Curse' cut

John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna has released the music video for "i was just thinking," another cut off his latest album, a Gift & a Curse. The clip finds him fidgeting while stuck in a box and in a room rapping about snitching allegations and the toll that prison took on him.

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone/ Only I done criеd, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)," Gunna melodically raps. "And you know my mind, you done watched that n**** grow/ I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told."

The video "i was just thinking" follows that of "back to the moon," which Gunna dropped Friday, June 16, alongside a Gift & a Curse. The album is his first since he pleaded guilty with an Alford plea to a racketeering conspiracy charge and was released from prison.

He'd been arrested in the RICO case against Young Thug, who remains in jail on charges including conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. Gunna has since denied allegations he snitched.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

