Halle Bailey says she "can't wait for people to hear" the music she's working on

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Halle Bailey may have just wrapped up filming for Pharrell Williams' Piece by Piece biopic, but her mind hasn't strayed from the music. Speaking to Billboard on the red carpet of Sunday's BET Awards, she revealed she's been working on music that she's excited for people to hear "soon."

"I feel so inspired during this time of my life, and it's a beautiful thing when you have multiple projects to work on," she says. "I feel really blessed and I can't wait for people to hear what I've been working on."

One of the songs she's completed is the collaboration that will be featured on sister Chlöe's sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise.

"It makes me so happy to sing with my sister, always. I just feel so honored," Halle told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, she has always been my inspiration. So when she asked me to be on it, I was like, 'Really? You want me on it?'"

She notes the song is "so beautiful" and shares her hope that people love it, before adding, "I mean, I think they will."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!