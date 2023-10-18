Halle Bailey reflects on 'Glamour' Gen-Z Game-Changer Award: "Such a special honor to me"

Halle Bailey is relishing in her moment as the recipient of Glamour's Woman of the Year Gen-Z Game-Changer.

She shared photos of her look — a black-and-white strapless, velvet minidress, matching diamond collar necklace and drop earrings — along with a heartfelt note penned to Instagram and Twitter.

"What a beautiful night," Bailey wrote, adding she's "so grateful" for the award.

"This is such a special honor to me and feels oh so amazing to be recognized for the work that I have put in all the years of my career," she said.

The 23-year-old star reiterated a main point made in her speech during the October 17 ceremony in London, writing that "being a young woman in the spotlight is definitely not for the weak."

"But because of God, my loved ones and mentors I am able to face the world everyday with my head held high," she said.

The Grammy-nominated singer and star of Disney's The Little Mermaid ended her note by repeating that she's "so grateful," this time "for all of the beautiful souls" that continue to lift her up and guide her throughout life's journey.

Also featured in Halle's carousel of social media images: her boyfriend, rapper DDG, who accompanied her to the event and wore a similar look of an all-black velvet suit and long diamond cross-necklace.

