Halle Bailey celebrates 24th birthday with boyfriend DDG and their son, Halo

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Halle Bailey turned 24 on Thursday, and she celebrated the moment with her own little family. Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos featuring boyfriend DDG and their son, Halo.

In two photos, she and Halo, whose face is blurred out, are covered in mud. Another captures DDG's back with the words "Halo's Daddy" written in mud, and a few more see Halle flaunting her bikini body.

"This is 24," wrote Bailey alongside the post. She and DDG welcomed son Halo last year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

