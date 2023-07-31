Halle Bailey announces new single, "Angels"

Parkwood Entertainment

By Jamia Pugh

Halle Bailey, of the hit sister duo Chlöe x Halle, announced she'll be dropping her new single, "Angels," Friday.

According to reports, "Angels" will serve as the debut solo single from the R&B singer, who has released two studio albums as part of Chlöe x Halle, by way of Beyoncé's creative brand and entertainment label, Parkwood.

Halle shared the news on Instagram with a short video montage of herself when she was younger.

"Angels make a way somehow. friday," she captioned the post, along with presave information.

The new single follows Halle's debut lead movie role as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. 

"Angels" is expected to arrive Friday, August 4.

