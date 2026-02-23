Harry Styles to host and perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Harry Styles appears on 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 16, 2019. (Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Saturday Night Live is letting Harry Styles in.

The "Aperture" singer will be the host and musical guest on the show March 14. His new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., arrives March 6.

This will mark the second time that Harry has pulled double duty on SNL: He previously did it in 2019, singing "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up." Prior to that, he'd been a musical guest three times with One Direction and once solo.

SNL will return Feb. 28 with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie as host and Mumford & Sons as the musical guest. On March 7, Ryan Gosling will host, with Gorillaz as the musical guest.

