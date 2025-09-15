Hear Jeremy Allen White sing in new trailer for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Bruce Springsteen fans got their first preview of Jeremy Allen White singing as The Boss in a new trailer for the much-anticipated film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
The clip debuted during the Emmy Awards Sunday night, and in it you can hear White singing the "Atlantic City," a track from Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, the making of which is the central focus of the film.
"This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made Nebraska and went through some personal difficulties," Springsteen shares. "I'm so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and (director) Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I've ever worked with."
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens Oct. 24.
