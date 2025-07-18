Here’s how much house $1M buys you across the US

Redfin Real Estate reports a record number of million-dollar homes across the U.S., with prices varying significantly by city and market conditions.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in 25 different cities. From wooded mansions to urban condos, here's a look at what's out there.

3210 Old Dominion Blvd., Alexandria, Virginia 22305

1. Alexandria, Virginia

3210 Old Dominion Blvd., Alexandria, Virginia 22305

List price: $999,000

Alexandria median sale price: $715,000

Arlington houses come at a premium. This Colonial offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and 1,906 square feet on a wooded quarter-acre lot. Compared to somewhere like New Haven, you get half the square footage for the same price.

475 Rose Garden Ln., Alpharetta, Georgia 30009

Redfin Real Estate

2. Atlanta metro area, Georgia

475 Rose Garden Ln., Alpharetta, Georgia 30009

List price: $980,000

Atlanta median sale price: $426,250

A market tipped in homebuyers' favor, Atlanta offers a lot for those with the budget. This end-unit townhome in nearby Alpharetta offers 4 beds and 3.5 baths over 2,640 square feet.

9439 Corneils Rd., Bristol, Illinois 60512

Redfin Real Estate

3. Bristol, Illinois

9439 Corneils Rd., Bristol, Illinois 60512

List price: $995,000

Aurora median sale price: $345,000

Located on the outskirts of Aurora, a Chicago suburb, this historic 19th-century dairy barn has been transformed into a 9,150-square-foot home that overlooks gorgeous farmland. $1 million can buy you quite the house in exurban Illinois.

182 Emma Loop, Austin, Texas 78737

Redfin Real Estate

4. Austin, Texas

182 Emma Loop, Austin, Texas 78737

List price: $949,000

Austin median sale price: $557,500

In Austin, $1 million can buy a 3,700-square-foot, 4-bed, 3.5-bath home like this one — backing onto a greenbelt with a spalike primary suite, office, media room, and 3-car garage. Prices have dropped substantially in the past few years, helping seven-digit budgets go further than they used to.

1104 High Country Rd, Baltimore, Maryland 21286

Redfin Real Estate

5. Baltimore, Maryland

1104 High Country Rd, Baltimore, Maryland 21286

List price: $950,000

Baltimore median sale price: $243,000

Set on a wooded acre in the outskirts of Baltimore, this 3,262-square-foot “Acorn Deck House” features post-and-beam design, floor-to-ceiling glass, and plenty of decks. $1 million can buy more than three median-priced homes in Baltimore.

305 Webster Ave. #109, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02141

Redfin Real Estate

6. Cambridge, Massachusetts

305 Webster Ave. #109, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02141

List price: $949,000

Cambridge median sale price: $1,290,000

$1 million doesn’t go as far in Cambridge, where the median sale price is $1.2 million. This 1,252-square-foot live-work condo features elevator access and polished concrete floors with a quartz kitchen.

3525 E. Higgins Dr., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466

Redfin Real Estate

7. Charleston County, South Carolina

3525 E. Higgins Dr., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466

List price: $949,900

Charleston median sale price: $610,000

This 2,400-square-foot suburban home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and easy access to amenities like Isle of Palms and downtown Charleston.

256 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80223

Redfin Real Estate

8. Denver, Colorado

256 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80223

List price: $980,000

Denver median sale price: $611,500

This preserved 1901 brick bungalow in Denver spans 1,822 square feet with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a large front yard.

2430 Cat Cay Ln., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312

Redfin Real Estate

9. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2430 Cat Cay Ln., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312

List price: $995,000

Fort Lauderdale median sale price: $610,000

This $1 million home is just 1,400 square feet, but it comes with a pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large outdoor entertainment area.

9547 Downes St. NE, Lowell, Michigan 49331

Redfin Real Estate

10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

9547 Downes St. NE, Lowell, Michigan 49331

List price: $999,750

Grand Rapids median sale price: $365,000

In eastern Grand Rapids, this Michigan home spans 4,300 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Nearby Detroit is the cheapest city to live in the nation, so it’s no surprise you can buy something large in Grand Rapids for $1 million.

2706 Westgate St., Houston, Texas 77098

Redfin Real Estate

11. Houston, Texas

2706 Westgate St., Houston, Texas 77098

List price: $999,950

Houston median sale price: $340,000

Houston has some of the lowest house prices in the country, so $1 million goes pretty far. This home is just minutes from downtown and spans 3,650 square feet, with 4 beds, 3 baths, and luxury amenities on every floor.

800 Avenue at Port Imperial #508, Weehawken, New Jersey 07086

Redfin Real Estate

12. Jersey City area, New Jersey

800 Avenue at Port Imperial #508, Weehawken, New Jersey 07086

List price: $950,000

Jersey City median sale price: $774,000

Jersey City’s high rises command a steep price. This condo along the Hudson River is just 973 square feet with 2 beds and 2 baths. There are luxury features, though, like quartz countertops and a resident-only pool and gym. Views of the Manhattan skyline don’t hurt, either.

4731 Fairmount Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64112

Redfin Real Estate

13. Kansas City, Missouri

4731 Fairmount Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64112

List price: $950,000

Kansas City median sale price: $300,000

This 3,000-square-foot West Plaza home features 4 beds, 3.5 baths, a marble fireplace, a 2-car garage, and a covered deck. This $1 million house is over three times more expensive than the typical Kansas City home.

7255 Bold Rock Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada 89113

Redfin Real Estate

14. Las Vegas, Nevada

7255 Bold Rock Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada 89113

List price: $970,000

Las Vegas median sale price: $445,000

Even after its pandemic-era boom, $1 million can still buy you a lot of house in Las Vegas — like this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,300-square-foot home at the edge of town.

321 N Oakhurst Dr. #404, Beverly Hills, California 90210

Redfin Real Estate

15. Los Angeles, California

321 N Oakhurst Dr. #404, Beverly Hills, California 90210

List price: $989,000

Los Angeles median sale price: $1,055,000

Los Angeles is incredibly expensive, especially among locals. $1 million doesn't even clear the median sale price. This listing is a Beverly Hills condo with 1,820 square feet, 2 beds, and 2 baths.

15 Summit Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Redfin Real Estate

16. Minneapolis, Minnesota

15 Summit Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

List price: $949,000

Minneapolis median sale price: $385,000

Minneapolis is among the most expensive Midwestern cities, but $1 million still goes a long way. Take this twin home: 3,200 square feet with 4 beds, 3 baths, vaulted ceilings, and a wooded multilevel patio.

11 Aldo Dr., Woodbridge, Connecticut 06525

Redfin Real Estate

17. New Haven, Connecticut

11 Aldo Dr., Woodbridge, Connecticut 06525

List price: $899,900

New Haven median sale price: $362,000

In New Haven, $1 million can buy you a 4,300-square-foot colonial house with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, a vaulted family room, and a 3-car garage.

1330 E. Monte Way, Phoenix, Arizona 85042

Redfin Real Estate

18. Phoenix, Arizona

1330 E. Monte Way, Phoenix, Arizona 85042

List price: $950,000

Phoenix median sale price: $450,000

House prices vary widely in the Phoenix area — and are the highest in Scottsdale, where the typical house goes for over $900,000. This 3,500-square-foot home is located in more affordable South Phoenix and has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and solar panels.

2327 NW Northrup St. #7, Portland, Oregon 97210

Redfin Real Estate

19. Portland, Oregon

2327 NW Northrup St. #7, Portland, Oregon 97210

List price: $975,000

Portland median sale price: $550,000

This 4-bed, 3.5-bath Portland townhouse offers nearly 3,000 square feet, multiple decks, and 2-car parking in the heart of downtown. Portland’s suburbs are cheaper than its downtown core, so you can get more space for the same price in places like Beaverton.

6923 W. Long Ridge Dr. S., Herriman, Utah 84096

Redfin Real Estate

20. Salt Lake City area, Utah

6923 W. Long Ridge Dr. S., Herriman, Utah 84096

List price: $950,000

Salt Lake City median sale price: $600,000

Salt Lake City continues to grow alongside its house prices, but this $1 million house still feels like a steal. With 4,600 square feet of living space, this home includes 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a finished basement, and community amenities.

3055 Suncrest Dr., San Diego, California 92116

Redfin Real Estate

21. San Diego, California

3055 Suncrest Dr., San Diego, California 92116

List price: $935,000

San Diego median sale price: $994,000

For just under $1 million in San Diego, you can own this 906-square-foot Spanish Revival house. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a brick-laden back patio, and room for a garden. San Diego was the most expensive city to live in the country in 2023, and costs haven't dropped since.

1310 Thistle Pl., Milpitas, California 95035

Redfin Real Estate

22. San Jose area, California

1310 Thistle Pl., Milpitas, California 95035

List price: $999,000

San Jose median sale price: $1,500,000

San Jose has the highest house prices among major U.S. metros, so it’s not surprising that $1 million buys a fairly small home. This updated 2-bed, 2-bath house in Milpitas is 1,200 square feet.

410 A 10th Ave. E., Seattle, Washington 98102

Redfin Real Estate

23. Seattle, Washington

410 A 10th Ave. E., Seattle, Washington 98102

List price: $949,950

Seattle median sale price: $893,000

This three-story, 1,490-square-foot townhome is a quintessential example of what $1 million buys in Seattle. Modern finishes, two decks, and a great location are major benefits.

24106 E. Broadway Ct., Liberty Lake, Washington 99019

Redfin Real Estate

24. Spokane, Washington

24106 E. Broadway Ct., Liberty Lake, Washington 99019

List price: $980,000

Spokane median sale price: $390,000

Spokane is far cheaper than Seattle, so a $1 million house looks a lot different. This listing features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms across 5,205 square feet, along with resort-style amenities and a huge property.

9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Redfin Real Estate

25. Wilmington, North Carolina

9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

List price: $914,900

Wilmington median sale price: $476,750

In Wilmington, $1 million can buy you a 3,484-square-foot coastal house with waterfront views — like this 4-bed, 3.5-bath home on a peaceful cul-de-sac.

Methodology

All listings are listed by a Redfin real estate agent and were active as of July 9, 2025. Housing market data is sourced from Redfin and covers through May 2025.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.