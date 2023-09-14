Here's why Tinashe included only 7 songs on her latest album, 'BB/ANG3L'

Tinashe put out her latest body of work last week, and now, she's dishing on why the project contains only seven songs.

Speaking with People on the carpet of the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday, the singer said she aimed for brevity with BB/ANG3L so listeners could "appreciate" it all.

"I think sometimes it's good to streamline [an album] and cut the fat," she explained. "And I really wanted people to appreciate every single one of those seven songs."

She continued, "Sometimes we spend so much time working on albums as artists, and it feels kind of crazy to just give it all away in one foul swoop. Like, you want people to sit with it and really let it sink in."

Before dropping the 21-minute-long project on September 8, Tinashe previewed it with singles "Talk to Me Nice" and "Needs."

Despite the limited project, Tinashe says she's just "really, really excited to get [the album] out in the world and have the fans hear everything that I've been working on."

The "2 On" singer will follow up the album with a tour across North America kicking off next month. She'll join co-headliner Shygirl for dates in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Oakland, to name a few.

On linking up with the U.K. singer, with whom she collaborated on "Heaven," Tinashe said it "just kind of made sense."

"We just met and clicked. We were like, 'Girl, I love you.' It was just that simple," she said of their relationship.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.