Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Sebring, FL.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Sebring's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 2971 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $5,447,403

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 13,851

#2. 3001 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $3,519,013

- Beds: 3

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 7,017

#3. 2281 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $3,087,433

- Beds: 4

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 4,636

#4. 7500 Sparta Rd, Sebring, FL 33875

- Approximate home value: $2,820,976

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 6600 Oneal Rd, Sebring, FL 33876

- Approximate home value: $2,779,105

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#6. 6600 O'Neal Rd, Sebring, FL 33876

- Approximate home value: $2,664,466

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#7. 6601 Sparta Rd, Sebring, FL 33875

- Approximate home value: $2,251,326

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,617

#8. 2961 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $2,238,430

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 8,340

#9. 725 Moon Ranch Rd, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $1,805,703

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 6,943,900

#10. 1900 Arbuckle Creek Rd, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $1,794,549

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: not available

#11. 419 Grapefruit Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

- Approximate home value: $1,748,526

- Beds: 1

- Baths: 24

- Square feet: 9,680

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

