'Hip-Hop and the White House' doc coming to Hulu next month

A new documentary feature, Hip-Hop and the White House, is set to premiere on Hulu April 22.



The doc kicks off the new anthology franchise &360 from Disney-ESPN's Andscape, which explores the influence of Black culture on American society.



Hip-Hop and the White House, written and directed by Jesse Washington, will show the ties between the music genre and the president of the United States through the years. It will be narrated by Jeezy, whose song "My President" was released several months before Barack Obama was elected.



"We feel this is the perfect time to discuss how hip-hop has influenced presidential politics, and to ask what we can expect from the culture in this upcoming election season," Washington says in a statement. "&360 provides an incredible opportunity to explore and illuminate important stories that have never been fully told. I'm looking forward to passing the &360 baton to the next storyteller and seeing new visions come to life."



The film features interviews with Common, YG, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, KRS-One, Roxanne Shanté, Bun B, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and more.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

