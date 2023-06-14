In his new book, Jeezy's sharing lessons that will prevent others from making the same mistakes he did

Jeezy wants to help the next generation by preventing them from making the same mistakes he did in life, so he's written a book in which he'll share a few gems. Titled Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, the rapper uses parts of his life story to teach the rules and principles he learned from surviving his darkest and most insurmountable moments. He credits the learned rules and principles for his chart success in music, as well as his rise as a leader within the hip-hop culture.

"Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you'll never survive—in order to get where you want to be," said Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins. He hopes to encourage readers to get through their tough days with lessons on how to bounce back from setbacks and surround themselves with people who want to see them win, among other things.

"In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we'd rather partner with than Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins," said Matt Baugher, publisher of Harper Collins Leadership. "Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we're all better for it."

Adversity for Sale, which is now available for preorder, will go on sale August 8.

