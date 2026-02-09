How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Feb. 9, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Brunswick using data from AAA. (Christian Mueller // Shutterstock/Christian Mueller // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

(Stacker/Stacker)

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 9.

U.S. by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.90
- Week change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)
- Year change: -$0.23 (-7.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.63
- Week change: +$0.03 (+0.7%)
- Year change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Oklahoma: $2.32
#2. Arkansas: $2.44
#3. Kansas: $2.46
#4. Mississippi: $2.46
#5. Missouri: $2.49
#6. Texas: $2.50
#7. Louisiana: $2.50
#8. Tennessee: $2.55
#9. North Dakota: $2.56
#10. Wisconsin: $2.56

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.48
#2. Hawaii: $4.40
#3. Washington: $4.03
#4. Oregon: $3.55
#5. Nevada: $3.54
#6. Alaska: $3.46
#7. Pennsylvania: $3.12
#8. Washington, D.C.: $3.10
#9. Arizona: $3.09
#10. Illinois: $3.02

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

