How gas prices have changed in Cape Coral in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Myers-Cape Coral, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Cape Coral by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.80

--- Florida average: $2.81

- Week change: +$0.10 (+3.9%)

- Year change: -$0.33 (-10.4%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.88 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.52

- Week change: -$0.08 (-2.2%)

- Year change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.68 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00

#2. Casper, WY: $2.01

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

