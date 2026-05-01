How many homes are getting built in Orlando in 2026?

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How many homes are getting built in Orlando in 2026?

Homebuilding plays a critical role in maintaining a steady housing supply and keeping prices at sustainable levels. As the U.S. population grows, more housing is needed to meet demand. Since the Great Recession, construction has lagged well behind what is needed, which is one of the main reasons home prices are so high today.

Supply has slowly increased over the past few years but is still below what is needed for the market to balance out. Until that gap closes, prices are likely to remain elevated, and many buyers will likely struggle to afford a home.

So, how many homes are getting built in Orlando, FL, in 2026? Is construction increasing or decreasing? Redfin Real Estate analyzed the seasonally-adjusted annual rate of housing permits issued in the city each month over the past year to find out. National permit data is a seasonally adjusted annual rate; metro-level permit data is the non-seasonally adjusted total number of permits issued per month.

How many homes are being built in Orlando, FL?

2025

January – Building permits: 3632 | Permits per 10k population: 13.6

February – Building permits: 2304 | Permits per 10k population: 8.6

March – Building permits: 3159 | Permits per 10k population: 11.8

April – Building permits: 2459 | Permits per 10k population: 9.2

May – Building permits: 1792 | Permits per 10k population: 6.7

June – Building permits: 2596 | Permits per 10k population: 9.7

July – Building permits: 2082 | Permits per 10k population: 7.8

August – Building permits: 1649 | Permits per 10k population: 6.2

September – Building permits: 2024 | Permits per 10k population: 7.6

October – Building permits: 2471 | Permits per 10k population: 9.2

November – Building permits: 1044 | Permits per 10k population: 3.9

December – Building permits: 2182 | Permits per 10k population: 8.2

2026

January – Building permits: 1394 | Permits per 10k population: 5.2

How many homes are being built nationwide?

2025

January – Building permits: 1,460,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.6

February – Building permits: 1,454,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.4

March – Building permits: 1,481,000 | Permits per 10k population: 47.2

April – Building permits: 1,422,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.4

May – Building permits: 1,394,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.5

June – Building permits: 1,393,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.4

July – Building permits: 1,362,000 | Permits per 10k population: 43.5

August – Building permits: 1,330,000 | Permits per 10k population: 42.4

September – Building permits: 1,425,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.1

October – Building permits: 1,411,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.0

November – Building permits: 1,388,000| Permits per 10k population: 44.3

December – Building permits: 1,455,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.4

2026

January – Building permits: 1,386,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.2

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.