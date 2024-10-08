How to stay safe during a storm

Milton 8 a.m. Tuesday Hurricane Milton cone, 8 a.m., Tuesday

Before a storm:

Protect your windows with shutters

Identify any medical needs and have medication prepared in advance

Store away any outdoor items such as outdoor furniture

Recognize your options- locate close by shelters or form an evacuation plan

Stock up on supplies such as food, water, and batteries

Have a first aid kit ready

During a storm:

Wait until after the storm passes to contact professionals about your power outage

If power is lost, use mobile devices or radio to stay caught up

If a tornado approaches, remain in a safe room with no window





After a storm:

Remain in doors until given the all clear

Call professionals for help if there is damage

