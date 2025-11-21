Ice Cube to headline 420 on the Rocks 2026

Ice Cube has been tapped to headline 420 on the Rocks 2026, taking place April 20, 2026, at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

He'll be representing the West Coast, while Big Boi of Outkast shows up for the South. Czarface, comprised of Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan, 7L and Esoteric, is the part of the lineup that will put on for the East Coast.

Tickets for the 2026 rendition of 420 on the Rocks are currently on sale via RedRocksOnline.com and all ticketing partners.

Ice Cube last performed at Red Rocks for Icelantic's Return to the Rocks event in April 2024. He completed the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour, his first major U.S. tour in over a decade, in October.

