Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee's 'High and Low' with Denzel Washington

If you were impressed by Ice Spice's acting chops in this year's Super Bowl commercials, there's more of that to come. Variety reports the rapper will make her official acting debut in Spike Lee's reinterpretation of the crime thriller High and Low by Akira Kurosawa.

The original 1963 film was based on Ed McBain's book King's Ransom, about a wealthy businessman and the kidnapping that "puts him in a predicament as troubling as any he has ever experienced." That version starred Toshiro Mifune, while Spike's iteration stars Denzel Washington. It's not clear what role Ice Spice will play, but she's reportedly begun shooting with Denzel.

Ice previously revealed that being an actress was actually her #1 passion. However, she is still working on some music. She's completed her debut album, Y2K, which is set to come out this year.

"I think this is some of my best work," she once told Billboard. "It's not going to be too long — it's going to be sweet and to the point."

