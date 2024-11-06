Ice-T says having rap beef "is just not smart"

Ice-T has had his share of rap beefs, but he says it's nothing like the rap feuds/battles in modern day.

Speaking to the Boss Talk 101 podcast, he noted one of the differences is the existence of social media, which he says "is an amplifier to everything."

"It forces reaction that really could be squashed so much simpler," Ice-T explains. “Why people have beef and take it to social media is beyond me, especially if you know a n***** phone number."

The danger, he adds, is not in the competitive disses themselves -- but when artists take the feud personally and up to another level.

"The problem with beef is that it can escalate away from you," Ice T says. "Say I have beef with Treach and I'm talking s*** about Treach. I could run into one of his fans on the street who wants to get active...Having beef is just not smart if you can avoid it. "

In other Ice-T news, he's narrating Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, a three-part documentary series airing before the boxers' heavyweight match on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.