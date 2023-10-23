ICYMI: Ciara has a Sunday Funday, Lauryn Hill postpones Philly show and more

Ciara showed off her baby bump in a Denver Broncos sweatshirt while supporting her hubby Russell Wilson's team as they faced the Green Bay Packers Sunday. She posted a series of Instagram photos featuring her family and captioned it, "Sunday Fun Day." Ciara is expecting her third child with Wilson; she also shares nine-year-old son Future Zahir with rapper ex Future.



Lauryn Hill put a pause on her 25th anniversary tour, posting on social media Sunday night that she would be postponing her Monday Philadelphia show. "It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you. On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow," she wrote. "I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords." The show has been rescheduled for November 25.



Lil Yachty's Saturday show in Vancouver was shut down early due to safety concerns. He encouraged fans to fill up the general admission pit, but it soon got out of hand with security unable to control the crowd. The venue ended the show after just five songs.

Diddy returned to his alma mater Howard University on Friday for a homecoming performance at the school's Yardfest event. After his performance, he presented the HBCU with a $1 million donation.

