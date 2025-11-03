ICYMI: Diddy, Shenseea, Brandy and Ray-J

New photos of Sean "Diddy" Combs are circulating, giving the public a chance to see him for the first time since his conviction in July. Diddy was photographed Friday in the yard at Fort Dix, where he was recently transferred to complete his 50-month sentence. He was photographed wearing a dark blue jacket and a red beanie, with another photo capturing him in a gray beanie as he spoke with fellow inmates. "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!" 50 Cent reacted to the photos. "I just thought about it, [they're] thanking him for doing the laundry. LOL," he continued, referencing reports about Diddy's job in jail.

Brandy and Ray-J displayed some sibling love Friday during the Atlanta stop of The Boy is Mine tour. A video from the night shows Ray coming out onstage and sharing a hug with his sister. He then took to social media to reshared the video, adding the caption, "family > everything." This moment comes after rumors that the two are at odds, partly stemming from a post Ray wrote in April that read, "My sister hates who I am!" Other surprise guests at the Atlanta show were Ludacris, Tank, Missy Elliott and Jermaine Dupri.

Shenseea samples Blu Cantrell's 2001 hit, "Hit 'Em up Style (Oops!)," on her song "Boss Up." Speaking on an Instagram Live, she says Blu turned down being in the video but gave her stamp of approval for the song. "We spoke to Blu Cantrell. She said she felt the song," Shenseea said. "You know, because I really wanted her to do a cameo in the video. But, yeah. She's like, 'Nah, f*** it.' ... She said she's proud of what I did with the song still."

