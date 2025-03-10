ICYMI: Doechii joins Lauryn Hill at Jazz in the Gardens, Lil Baby delays Dominique release and more

After failing to release his album Dominique in February as planned, Lil Baby has given fans an update. "The album drop in eight weeks," he recently said on an Instagram Live session. "I had to push it back." The follow-up to his WHAM album, Dominique showcases a personal side of Baby. "That's a part of the new journey I'm on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I'm gonna be more open to my fans and my audience," he previously said on the A Safe Place podcast.

During Lauryn Hill's set at Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, she surprised fans with special guest Doechii, who joined her for a performance of "Doo Wop (That Thing). "Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero," Doechii posted on X. "This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God … my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I'll never forget this day! EVER!"

In honor of International Women's Day, which took place on Saturday, Rihanna posted the pictures she took in the hospital after giving birth to sons RZA and Riot Rose. She's rocking a pearl necklace in the photo with RZA and some Celine shades while holding Riot. "By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman… my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay," she captioned the post. "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses," Rihanna wrote. "Don't ask, a lot was happening."

