ICYMI: Don Toliver drops 'Tore Up' video, Summer Walker relives 'Session 32' Wireless performance + more

Don Toliver released the music video for "Tore Up," off his Hardstone Psycho album. Directed by ShapXO and White Trash Tyler, the high-speed video finds Don in the club drinking, surrounded by a partying crowd and some strippers and more. Don also announced the European leg of his tour, kicking off May 13. More information can be found at dontolivermusic.com/.

Queen Latifah, Doja Cat and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars performing at the Oscars, taking place Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Also taking the stage to perform are Ariana Grande, LISA of BLACKPINK and RAYE. The awards show will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Summer Walker released a live version of her "Session 32" performance at the 2022 Wireless Festival on streaming services. "Wanted to be able to relive this special moment we shared," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the video.

