ICYMI: Drake seemingly ends Kendrick feud, new Mary J. Blige boots and more

Is the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud officially over? Drake posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story Saturday, May 11, seemingly putting an end to things. "Good times. Summer vibes up next," he wrote, next to artwork of a Japanese samurai facing off against an army. Many fans took this as Drake waving the white flag and moving on from the beef.



At the commencement ceremony for Berklee College of Music on Saturday, May 11, Ledisi and Q-Tip were presented with honorary doctorates. Ledisi performed the gospel song "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and told graduates in her speech, "Never let the world tell you who you are. You tell them who you are." In his speech, Q-Tip told the students, "To choose this path [of the artist] is a courageous choice indeed. You are handed the task to be courageous in your personal lives, to find balance between intellect and instinct ... to not let bad choices define you, but to refine you."



Mary J. Blige held her Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival May 10-12. The event included a concert with 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Lola Brooke at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Mary J. also announced a new boots collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, inspired by the boots she wore at the festival. The Mary Boot, which runs for $1,295, is available now.

