ICYMI: Flo Milli cuts concert short, Usher plays surprise Vegas show and more

Flo Milli left the stage mid-concert on Saturday, May 4, after someone threw something at her while she was performing. "Hold on, stop the show," she's heard saying in fan-shot video. "B****, who you throwing s*** at?" She's then seen walking off the stage. Flo was opening for Gunna at the time, and he later showed his support, tweeting, "No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour. family ties."



After the Lovers & Friends Festival was canceled last minute due to high winds, Usher took the stage for a surprise performance Friday, May 3, at Jewel at Aria in Las Vegas. The show was a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his Confessions album, which he had intended to play in its entirety at the festival.

We know Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West's Vultures 2 has been delayed, but over the weekend, Ty gave an update on the project. During a Kick stream with Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Ty said, "It's dropping ASAP. Vultures 2 is on the way. It's coming soon. Any day now. It could be tomorrow." He also confirmed the album would be available only on Ye's YZY app.

