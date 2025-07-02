ICYMI: Gunna, JID, Offset and more

Gunna has released the music video for his latest song, "Won't Stop." In the clip, he's captured doing various forms of exercise while being monitored by doctors. He's also seen rapping in an elevator, and appears to observe merch being made and packed up for delivery. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

JID raps about his endurance and drive on a new freestyle titled "32." It's accompanied by a visualizer that starts with a list of his accomplishments and features archival footage of his high school football games.

JID is also featured on Offset's latest single, "Bodies," which debuted at #72 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Let's Go!!!!" Offset wrote on social platform X in response to the news.

Halle Bailey has seemingly moved on from DDG, as she was spotted spending time with a mystery man. Paparazzi photos show them kissing, swimming and posing for pictures on a yacht.

Meanwhile, DDG, father to Halle's son, Halo, is contemplating plans for having more children in the future. "If I'm 29 or something like that, and I ain't got the time," he said in a recent stream. "I'll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my s*** in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherf***** up for nine months. You can do that type s*** when you got money. That'll alleviate a lot of s***."

