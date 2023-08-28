ICYMI: Keke Palmer turns 30, Nicki Minaj gushes about "history-making" Call of Duty appearance and more

Keke Palmer turned 30 on Saturday, August 26, and she celebrated with fans online by sharing some sexy new images of herself. In one of the two Instagram posts, Keke sports a Black spandex bodysuit and is covered in what looks to be body oil. In the other, she almost bares it all by going topless. "#DurrtyThirty," she wrote.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his father's birthday with a special video shared to Instagram of the eulogy he gave at his dad's funeral back in 2020. "Rough day yesterday," Johnson reflected on August 24, his dad's birthday. He added, "But forced me to search for those silver lining blessings." According to People, Johnson's dad, Rocky Johnson, died from a heart attack at the age of 75.

"Playtime is over when Nicki drops in." That's the sound heard in the new Call of Duty trailer that sees Nicki Minaj as its latest new fighter. In a tweet about the new venture, she said she's "so honored" to be the "first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty."

Days after Kevin Hart landed himself in a wheelchair following a foot race against former NFL star Stevan Ridley, the comedian sent his daughter Heaven off to college. "So proud of my daughter," he said on Instagram alongside a family photo taken in a college dorm room. "I can't even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.