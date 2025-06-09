ICYMI: Lil Wayne, Lil Baby and more

Lil Wayne celebrated the release of his new album, Tha Carter VI, Friday at Madison Square Garden, and he brought out a surprise guest: LL Cool J. LL performed his song "Rock The Bells," which Wayne sampled on "Bells" from his new album. The album is now available on streaming services.

André 3000 recently played his flute for a group of mothers and their newborns at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. "Grady moms and babies were treated to their own pop-up flute concert by the legendary @andre3000 - right here in our halls. Sounded like serenity in the key of #ATL," the hospital shared to its Instagram. Alongside the caption was a photo of Three Stacks posing with four new mothers and their babies.

During a recent meet and greet in Atlanta for his Wham World Tour, Lil Baby saved a fan from hitting the ground. He put his hands out in front of him just in time to catch a woman who passed out and collapsed into his arms. Lil Baby then lowered her to the ground and made way for the security team to pick her up, but she recovered and got up on her own.

Wu-Tang Clan has released a video game titled Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver. The premise of the co-op action role-playing game, according to IGN, is to battle "the forces of an invading, corrupting force" called the Deceiver and "restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity." Players can call on the Wu for their wisdom, skills and powers along the way.

