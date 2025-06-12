ICYMI: Lil Wayne, Will Smith and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Wayne has released another single that didn't quite make the cut for his Tha Carter VI album: "Momma Don't Worry" features Lil Baby and Future.

Will Smith surprised fans with a performance outside of the King's Cross station in London. He joined DJ AG and delivered a live rendition of "Summertime," as well as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. The performance streamed on TikTok Live on Wednesday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke to The Shade Room and revealed he was once set up on a blind date with Mariah Carey. "It was one of those times where you just know you're in the presence of somebody that has a grandeur about them," he said. "And I'm not talking about her talent. But she just has this light. We laughed and had a good time. It was clearly not a love match." He added, "She's just a good human being."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

