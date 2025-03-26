ICYMI: Metro Boomin, Chris Brown, Drake and more

Metro Boomin will perform during a new late-night event series taking place in honor of WWE's WrestleMania weekend. He's been tapped to take the stage at WrestleMania After Dark, happening April 17 to April 20 at LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Machine Gun Kelly, Flo Rida and Valentine Khan will also perform. Registration for the presale is now open, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Chris Brown will soon deliver some news to his fans. He wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY XX." Some fans believe the "XX" is a tease for a 20th anniversary celebration. His self-titled debut album turns 20 in November.

Fridayy is going on a world tour to support his sophomore album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. The trek, named after the project, will run from June 3 to Sept. 22 with dates scheduled across North America and Europe. Presales start Wednesday, followed by a general sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

Drake had initially announced the music video for "Nokia" would be arriving Friday, but he's since changed the release date. The video will now drop on Monday, he revealed in an Instagram post. He also shared that the video was filmed for IMAX by Theo Skudra, who directed the music videos for "What's Next," "Toosie Slide" and "Family Matters."

Maxwell is headed back on the road, and he's bringing along Lucky Daye, Kem, Marsha Ambrosius and Leela James. Tickets for the trek, dubbed the Serenade, will first become available via presales Wednesday and Thursday. They will then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.