ICYMI: Simone Biles returns to gymnastics, Ciara announces new music and more

After a two-year hiatus, Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics. The four-time gold medalist won her first competition at the Core Hydration Classic in Chicago Saturday, since taking a mental health break from the sport in 2021. Biles placed in top spots for her balance beam and floor routines and earned the highest score for vault, where she reprised her signature landing move. She'll next compete at Nationals later this month and world championships in Belgium in September.

Lil Durk announced the deluxe version of Almost Healed, expected out sometime this month. He alerted fans of the news with a special t-shirt, head-wrap combo he wore to walk out fighter Jake Paul ahead of his match against Errol Spence Jr. "Almost Healed Deluxe August" read Durk's shirt as he stood in front of the crowd, as his song "All My Life" featuring J. Cole played in the background.

Just a few days after dropping her latest single, "How We Roll," Ciara announced her new EP Cici will be out this month. She revealed the news on Instagram over the weekend by sharing a snippet of the new track alongside a sexy photo of herself in a hot pink trench and matching boots. Fans can pre-save the album today.

Fans on the internet became concerned for Kodak Black after video surfaced of the rapper being taken into a hospital on a stretcher. No word yet on his condition. According to Complex, Kodak was arrested back in June after missing a scheduled drug test.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.