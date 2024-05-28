ICYMI: Summer Walker gets new LV bag, Rakim's new album and more

-- Summer Walker was one of many stars who performed at the TwoGether Land festival in Dallas Saturday. She brought 4Batz out during her set and was gifted with a brand-new Louis Vuitton bag.

“I just wanna thank you for bringing me out and I have a little gift for you,” he told Walker while giving her a hug. As he got off the stage, Summer said, “Thank you so much! He’s so nice, y’all. He’s always doing it for the girls.”

-- On the 19th anniversary of his Be album, Common acknowledged some of the people who helped bring the album to fruition. "I was reminded that yesterday was the 19th anniversary for Be," he wrote on Instagram. "How grateful I am to Ye and J Dilla and all the artists and musicians who created on that album." He says the album changed his life and has inspired many others.

-- Snoop Dogg is staying neutral when it comes to the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, who he says collectively helped revive lyricism. "The only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing, because the writing has been upped since the confrontation," he says. "Those are my nephews. I'm not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that's personal business, not my business."

-- Hip-hop legend Rakim hasn't come out with an album in 15 years, but according to Matthew "M80" Markoff, he's ready to release a new one. God's Network: Reb7rt comes out July 26 and features lead single "Rebirth," as well as Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Canibus, DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Prodigy and Fred the Godson.

