ICYMI: SZA + Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé + Miley and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

While wrapping the North American leg of the Grand National Tour Wednesday, SZA shared an emotional moment with Kendrick Lamar onstage, as she thanked him for the opportunity. "He put me onto the biggest moment of my life," SZA told the crowd, in part. "This is also the biggest moment of my life… I'm so thankful, and I'm so thankful to y'all." The two then embraced each other, before Kendrick asked the crowd to "give it up for mothaf******* SZA."

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has moved on to the Stade de France in Paris, where she was joined Thursday by the tour's first guest: Miley Cyrus. The audience was treated to the live debut of their song "II Most Wanted," which they performed in shimmering gold outfits.

Keke Palmer paid a visit to The Tonight Show to promote her new album, Just Keke. Backed by The Roots and some dancers, she performed a medley of the songs "125 Degrees," "Act 3," "Off Script" and "Act 1." The full performance is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

