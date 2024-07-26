ICYMI: Ty Dolla Sign announces 'Vultures 2' "listening experience," Eminem and Slim Shady face off and more

-- Wiz Khalifa is a father again. He and girlfriend Aimee Aguilar welcomed a daughter, Kaydence, on July 17. It's her first daughter and the second child for Wiz, who shares son Sebastian with ex Amber Rose. "POV thinking about all the outfits I'm about to pick out for my daughter," Wiz captioned an Instagram post.

-- De La Soul is hosting an "Oodles of O's" doughnut pop-up shop Friday at Cafe Joah in the East Village from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, the filming location for the "Oodles of O's" music video. The pop-up will feature T-shirts, limited-edition vinyl bundles and more merch, appearances by members Posdnous and Maseo, and doughnuts from Dough Donuts in four flavors inspired by De La's legacy: The Twizzness, The Dove, The Bear Cinnamon and The O.

-- Ty Dolla $ign is giving fans somewhat of an update on his Vultures 2 album with Ye, which originally was supposed to drop in March. Ty shared a post promoting an event taking place in Taiwan on Aug. 25. It's been called "a listening experience."

-- Eminem has been promoting the death of Slim Shady, and his chat with him may help some understand why. In an upcoming episode of Complex's The Face-Off short series, taking place July 29, Em speaks with his alter ego and tells him, among many other things, "Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday."

