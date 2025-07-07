ICYMI: Usher, Drake, Brent Faiyaz and more

Usher has canceled the 12 shows he had scheduled in Australia as part of his Past Present Future tour. Live Nation confirmed the news Friday in a statement shared on Ticketek's website. "The promoter of Usher's Australian tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/December will no longer be proceeding," the statement read, noting customers will be refunded in full. It's unclear why the Australian trek was scrapped.

Brent Faiyaz is hyping fans for his upcoming album, which he announced is set to arrive on Sept. 19. He posted the album title, Icon, and shared the release date alongside what seems to be the cover art on his Instagram Story. Lead singles "Tony Soprano" and "Peter Pan" dropped Friday.

Drake appears to question former friends and seemingly addresses the Kendrick Lamar beef in his latest song, "What Did I Miss?" "You switched on the guys and supported a hater/ Let's go/ What's a get back for n*****? It's TBD/ I look at this s*** like a BTC, could be down this week, then I'm up next week," Drake raps. "I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high/ I saw bro at The Pop Out with them but been d*** riding gang since 'Headlines.'" He performed the song in an Iceman livestream.

Is Childish Gambino back? Donald Glover shared a clip of a new song with Ravyn Lenae on his radio station, Gilga Radio. He had announced in 2024 that he was retiring the name Childish Gambino. The song is his second collaboration with Ravyn, following "One Wish" from her Bird's Eye album.

