ICYMI: Usher supports VP Kamala Harris, Lil Durk's keys to the city and more

Lil Durk has received the keys to two cities in Illinois. His efforts as part of his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation and his other philanthropic initiatives earned him a key to the Village of Broadview and one to the Village of Bellwood.

Usher supported Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally Saturday in Georgia. He said in part, "I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom. It doesn't matter where you come from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead."

Travis Scott brought The Weeknd out when his Circus Maximus tour stopped in Sydney, Australia, where they performed "CIRCUS MAXIMUS," "Pray 4 Love," "SKELETONS" and "WAKE UP." Travis then took time to express his gratitude for The Weeknd's support early on in his career. "This man right here let me open up for two tours," Scott said. "He gave me my first arena tour ever. ... If it wasn't for this guy right now, I probably wouldn't be on this stage right now. So I just want to say this s*** right here to my XO brothers man, I love you n***** for life."

In an interview shared by Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Instagram account, she reveals that she'd call on GloRilla if she needed a theme song for the brand. "Just to see a young lady who's still grounded in who she is and where she came from, and I love that," she said. Glo caught wind of the post, which she shared on her account, alongside the caption, "Lemme head to da studio & start working on dis song. ion play bout rihrih @badgalriri i luv youuu."

