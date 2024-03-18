ICYMI: What's holding Cardi B back from Rihanna collab, Drake gifts pregnant fan with $25,000 and more

Cardi B has collaborated with lots of musical artists, but she's holding back from reaching out to Rihanna until she finds the right track. "I love Rihanna's music," she told the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. "But, I don't [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So if I ever get that perfect record ... I can not wait until I feel like, 'This song ... I know she's going to like it,'" Cardi said. "I don't want to send her nothing like, 'H*, what the f*** is this s***? Take this thing out of my face.'"

Drake recently gifted a pregnant woman attending his Big As the What? tour with $25,000. Per a video swirling around the internet, the gift was his response to reading her sign, which read, "I'm five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?"

“Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I’d love to first of all get you out the pits so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s*** because you can’t be pregnant and bouncing around when I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around," Drake said. "Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

Big Sean, Ludacris and Childish Gambino have all teased new music. Sean teased a track sampling Three 6 Mafia's "Poppin My Collar" during his Rolling Loud California performance. Larenz Tate revealed on Instagram that Luda's been "in the studio cookin up dat fiya," and Donald Glover shared a screenshot of an 11-song track list, on which he tagged his rapper persona, Childish Gambino.

