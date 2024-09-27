ICYMI: Young Dolph murderer found guilty, OVO's Hometown Heroes collection and more

After Cornelius Smith testified that he and Justin Johnson killed Young Dolph as a response to a hit put out by Yo Gotti's late brother, Big Jook, Justin was found guilty, The Associated Press reported. The jury returned the verdict Thursday after nearly four hours of deliberation. Justin was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG attended Usher's Past Present Future tour show on Thursday. During the segment when Usher feeds cherries to some of his fans, he made his way to feed Halle, but DDG wasn't having it. He took the cherry from Usher and gave it to Halle himself, prompting a laugh from the couple.

Drake's OVO brand has dropped its Hometown Heroes Collection, which honors "the legendary athletes who have shaped the city's sports and culture," per a press release. The 10-piece collection, featuring OVO's branding T-shirts, jerseys and more, is being marketed with a campaign putting the spotlight on former Toronto Maples Leafs captain Mats Sundin, former Raptors player Muggsy Bogues and Morris Peterson.

