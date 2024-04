This summer is for the girls.

The It's Time: Girls Night Out tour – featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wande – is set to kick off on Tuesday, June 11, in Orlando, Florida.

The 29-date trek will make stops in Miami, Memphis, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more, before finishing with an Atlanta, Georgia, show on Sunday, July 28.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. ET on LiveNation.com.

